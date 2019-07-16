BTB reports a remarkable tourism growth for mid-year of 2019

As one of the leading industries in Belize, tourism continues to grow, exhibiting record-breaking figures for the mid-year of 2019. On Thursday, July 11th the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) released their latest statistics for the first half of this year, which shows a remarkable and persistent growth in both overnight and cruise ship arrivals positioning Belize as a favorite vacation paradise. It further underscores the effective marketing strategy of its industry stakeholders in promoting the country as a leading tourism destination.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, there was a cumulative increase of 6% in overnight tourist arrivals for 2019 over 2018. As the off-season approached June experienced a slight dip of approximately 400 visitors in comparison to last year. At mid-year, a total of 284,576 visitors have experienced our diverse tourism destination and attractions.

June also reflected an approximate 18,000 fewer cruise visitors when compared to the previous year. Despite that dip, the first half of 2019 cruise passenger arrivals totaled to an approximate of 700,000 visitors, which represents a 10.8% increase over 2018. Furthermore, there were seven more cruise ship calls in comparison to 2018.

BTB is also pleased to announce that it has completed the 2018 Travel & Tourism Statistics Digest, an annual compilation of statistics on the Tourism Industry of Belize. The digest is available on the BTB website at https://www.belizetourismboard.org/belize-tourism/statistics/. The BTB is pleased to promote Belize's indigenous lineage with multiple ethnic groups, its excellent cuisine, contagious music and folklore, its numerous historical attractions, festivals, and natural wonders that all make the country a perfect vacation destination. The BTB reiterates its strong commitment to continue working with its valued partners and stakeholders in executing innovative strategies to market, develop, and enhance Belize's tourism product for the enjoyment of both visitors and Belizeans alike.

BTB is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector - including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association, and Belize National Tour Operators Association - and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry, and media outlets in key markets.

