Ministry of Tourism & Civil Aviation launches Job Portal

With tourism experiencing continues growth and becoming one of the leading industries in Belize, the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has launched a Job Portal. This free, fully managed, interactive, and user-friendly web application is designed to connect tourism supported employers and job seekers. With this Job Portal employers can create and post tourism related vacancies and can easily make edits to any job submissions. Job seekers can upload their resumes and search for jobs by using key words. They can also remain in the loop by creating job alerts on feature that sends new jobs straight to their email.

The Job Portal has three main components: the Post a Job page, a Dashboard page, and a Jobs page. The ‘Post a Job’ component creates a page that allows employers to post new jobs directly from a page on your website. Employers must create an account to post jobs to this site http://tourism.gov.bz/post-a-job/. The ‘Job Dashboard’ creates a page that allows employers to manage their job listings directly from a page on their website. Employers must create an account to access the dashboard and make edits to their respective job submissions at http://tourism.gov.bz/job-dashboard/. Meanwhile ‘Jobs’ component creates a page where visitors can browse, search, and filter job listings. http://tourism.gov.bz/job/.

This new initiative aims to provide employment opportunities to support the growing tourism industry. 2018 was a record breaking year for the tourism industry. There was a 14.6% growth in overnight tourism arrivals and a 19.1% growth in cruise arrivals when compared to 2017. The tourism industry supported over 59,000 jobs (33.3% of total employment) in 2017. Increasing by 3.7% in 2018, tourism supported 61,500 jobs. For more information on how to create an account or how to apply for a job you can visit http://tourism.gov.bz/jobportal/. If you have any further questions, kindly contact Darian Coye at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation at [email protected]

