Belize Postal Service Receives The Queen’s Baton

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is the international multi-sport event for all 54 members of the Commonwealth, with 72 teams participating under their own flags. The games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28, 2022 to August 8, 2023.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the beginning of the Commonwealth Games, which is held every four years. The Baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll. Her Majesty entrusts the Baton to the first Baton-bearer, and from there the Baton travels to all Commonwealth Nations carrying Her Majesty’s message.

The usual procedure is for Her Majesty to entrust her Baton to the Queen’s Baton Relay Team of four people who would accompany the Baton from country to country. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Royal Mail has been asked to help with the safe journey of the Baton through postal partners.

