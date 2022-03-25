Queen’s Baton comes to Ambergris Caye

Ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, England, this year, the Queen’s Baton Relay has started to visit all Commonwealth nations, including Belize. The Baton is currently in Belize, and on Wednesday, March 23rd, it made it to Ambergris Caye, where it was taken to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve and showcased near the world’s second-largest barrier reef.

Vice President of the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association, Giovanni Alamilla, said the plan was to take the Baton via sailboats to the divers’ haven Blue Hole by Turneffe Reef and then end the visit at Hol Chan’s floating marine station. These plans, however, were forced to only include the visit to the marine reserve because of the windy weather and choppy seas. Alamilla said that although the visit could include the initial itinerary, it was yet a successful trip and thanked the Hol Chan Marine Reserve members for hosting them.

The Baton continues the tour across the country on Thursday, visiting the Cayo District where the Belize Canoe Association hosted it. There was a clean-up by the river banks near San Ignacio Town, and then students joined the Baton tour at the Xunantunich archeological site.

Alamilla said that the Governor General Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam and British High Commissioner Claire Evans OBE attended the activities at Xunantunich. Some of these activities included the Maya game Pok Ta Pok.

The Baton carries a message from the head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The statement says, “This collective journey is to ignite hope, solidarity, and collaboration as it connects communities, embraces unique cultures, and shares inspirational stories.”

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games, takes place in Birmingham, England, from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022. The international multi-sport event hosts all 54 members of the Commonwealth, with 72 teams participating under their flags. Belize will participate in the disciplines of cycling, athletics, and triathlon.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS