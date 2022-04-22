Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 96th birthday

Belize’s Head of State, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, turned 96 on April 21st. This year, the Queen is also celebrating 70 years as head of the British Monarchy under a festivity dubbed Platinum Jubilee. She is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

For her birthday, which is also celebrated in June as per tradition, Her Majesty traveled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, outside of London, England, where she will spend time with family and friends. A photo of her was released between two Fell ponies at Windsor Castle, where she mostly spends time these days. On the second Saturday in June, her second birthday celebration is publicly celebrated via the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. This event marks the official birthday of British Sovereigns for over 260 years.

Over the months, the Queen has had mobility difficulties, and due to this, she has missed several events. This year outside of her residence, her only public appearance was at a thanksgiving service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

The reign of Her Majesty began on February 6, 1952, when she was 26 years old. She was notified of her father’s death, King George VI, while in Kenya, Africa. The Queen and her husband, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had been touring Australia and New Zealand via Kenya when the tragedy occurred. A year later, she was officially crowned, and today she is the longest-ruling British Monarch. The Queen plans to continue working while her son, Prince Charles, prepares to take the throne as the new King when the time comes. After Prince Charles, his son Prince William is next in line to take over the throne.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were recently in Belize for a three-day royal visit from March 19th. With the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the royal couple toured several parts of the country and shared with the Belizean public the Queen’s best wishes.

Queen Elizabeth II is the head of the Commonwealth, a pool of 54 countries, of which almost all were former British colonies. She is represented in Belize by Governor-General Her Excellency Froyla Tzalam.

