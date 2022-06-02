Official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee begin; activities to take place in Belmopan

On Thursday, June 2nd, the United Kingdom (UK) and the Commonwealth nations observed a once-in-a-generation celebration as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marked her 70th year on the throne. The 96-year-old British monarch is the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee as head of the UK and the Commonwealth. The celebration will also be observed in Belize, part of the Commonwealth, with the lighting of ‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons’ in the capital city of Belmopan at the Governor General’s field on Thursday evening.

The event, coordinated by Rotary Belize, includes a series of activities comprised of cultural performances, traditional food, drinks, and speeches by distinguished guests. The event is scheduled from 6-11PM, with the official ceremony taking place between 8:30-9:15PM with the culmination being the lighting of the beacon.

Governor General travels to London for the celebration

Belize’s Governor General, Her Majesty representative, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam is currently in London, England, attending the festivities along with other Commonwealth members. The celebration officially starts with the traditional Trooping the Color birthday parade for the queen. This traditional military ceremony became an annual event in the 1700s to celebrate the birthday of the British sovereign. The ceremony on Thursday included a massive parade with more than 1,400 soldiers, hundreds of musicians, and a fly-past by Britain’s Royal Air Force. Members of the royal family watched this part of the celebration from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Activities continue Friday, with a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Due to some discomfort, the Queen will not attend the service. On Saturday, there will be a concert in the Queen’s honors by Ed Sheeran and Diana Ross. During the day, the royal family and the Her Majesty plan to attend a horse race.

On Sunday, street parties are expected to take place across the UK. While at Windsor, Queen’s residence, a massive picnic lunch has been planned.

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the British throne on February 6, 1952, following her father’s death, King George VI. Her formal coronation took place on June 2, 1953. The historic event will be remembered for generations as it is unknown when another British monarch would achieve such a milestone.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS