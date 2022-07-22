Belize’s Postmaster General Attends 24th Caribbean Postal Union Conference

Mrs. Marsha Price, Postmaster General of the Belize Postal Service, is representing the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics & E-Governance at the 24th Caribbean Postal Union Conference in Castries, St. Lucia, from July 18 to 22, 2022.

The theme for this year’s conference is “A call to be…Business Bold!” The topics being discussed are:

1. Establishing new products and service

2. Setting up a local-to-local express parcel delivery service

3. Implementing a Regional Universal Service Offering/Regional Postal Charter

The world has evolved and postal services in the Caribbean are at a crossroads. There is a need for transformation and, as stated at the conference, it is critical for the postal service within the Caribbean to “recover from the pandemic, address the ‘new normal’ and grow local economies by expanding business capacity and exports.”

Other topics being discussed include the 2022-2026 Caribbean Postal Union’s Regional Postal and Courier Services Strategy and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and the Caribbean Postal Union (CPU).

Mrs. Price is also participating in a bilateral meeting with Mr. Masahiko Metoki, Director General of UPU, to discuss how the Belize Post Service can improve and modernize its services. She is also seeking opportunities to expand collaboration on innovation, technology and other topics with other postmasters and directors of the CPU.

The ministry and the Belize Postal Service are committed to creating new opportunities, fostering growth and leveraging for the benefit of the country.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS