Belize Postal Service Launches ‘Track and Trace’ App

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – March 18, 2024 – On March 14th, the Belize Postal Service, under the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance (MPUELE), launched the first phase of its digitization initiative ─The “Track and Trace” Application.

As we continue to modernize our operations to better serve customers, the Belize Postal Service is proud to introduce live domestic mail tracking within Belize. Through this innovative new application, our valued customers can now monitor the status and location of speed mail packages in real time, delivering greater visibility from start to finish. This rollout aligns with MPUELE’s strategic goal of driving digital transformation across the Postal Service and harnessing advancements in technology to enhance the customer experience. The Postal Service remains committed to providing modern and efficient services that meet the evolving needs of Belizean citizens and businesses.

Additionally, we are also pleased to announce the upcoming launch of our official website, www.belizepostalservice.gov.bz. The new website will prominently feature all available services and provide access to the organization’s extensive stamp collections. Similarly, we are proud to debut an artificial intelligence assistant named “Edith”. Edith will be available 24/7 to respond to customer inquiries received through the website and social media platforms.

The Belize Postal Service strives to connect people and the world through its services. We are committed to promoting prosperity through meaningful partnerships with our people, local communities, the environment, and our suppliers.

For more information, please contact Ms. Rizwan Gentle, Deputy Postmaster General at the Belize Postal Service, at [email protected].