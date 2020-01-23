The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for the Taiwan Scholarship Program 2020. This scholarship will allow Belizeans to attend undergraduate or graduate program of their choice at universities in Taiwan, starting from academic year 2020 (commencing in September 2020). A Mandarin Language Enrichment Program (LEP), if necessary, may be included to improve the recipients’ language abilities. Scholarship recipients will be provided with a round trip economy class airfare, and a monthly stipend of NT$30,000 (approximately US$950) for those who are pursuing degrees, and a monthly stipend of NT$25,000 (approximately US$800) for those who are learning the Mandarin courses, to cover the costs of tuition, board and lodging, books and medical insurance.

Duration of Scholarships:

The award periods for different study programs are listed below:

1. Undergraduate program: maximum 4 years.

2. Master’s program: maximum 2 years.

3. Doctoral Program: maximum 4 years.

4. LEP Program: maximum 1 year.

For any combination of these study programs, the length of the total award for each recipient is a maximum of five years. The LEP study must be undertaken in the first year if it is to be included in the total award period of the recipients’ choosing.

Eligibility Requirements:

All applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

1. Be of good moral character and in excellent mental and physical health.

2. Be Belizean citizens and are neither overseas Chinese nor Taiwanese nationals.

3. Must possess a high school diploma or higher.

4. Must be between the ages of 18 and 30 (born between January 1, 1990 and June 30, 2002).

5. Is not currently enrolled at any educational institution in Taiwan for the same study program that he/she intends to take for a Taiwan Scholarship.

6. Is not an exchange student in accordance with a cooperation agreement between an international university/college and an educational institute in Taiwan at the time of receiving a Taiwan Scholarship.

7. Is not applying for a study program leading to the same-level degree as previously undertaken under the Taiwan Scholarship Program.

8. Has not received Taiwan Scholarship for a total of 5 or more years.

9. Has not previously had an award revoked either under the Taiwan Scholarship Program or the program “Ministry of Education Huayu Enrichment Scholarship”.

10.Is not a current recipient of a scholarship or subsidy being offered by any other government or educational institutions in Taiwan.

11. For those who work in governmental agencies must submit the approval letter issued from their working agencies when delivering their applications.

12. Has not been declined after being awarded the scholarship, nor has been expelled from the University that the applicant had studied in Taiwan before.

13. All the applicants must submit their application IN PERSON. Applications by post or by another person will be rejected.

14. For those who have hypertension or other chronic diseases, their applications will be seriously examined.

15. The minimum GPA must be 3.0 or above, otherwise the application will be rejected.

16. For the applicants whose applications are accepted, the Embassy will schedule appointments of formal interviews with the applicants as regarded by the above listed programs. The interview date will be informed and is a must-do step in the process of application. Applicants fail to comply with this requirement will be rejected.

Required Documents:

A complete scholarship application includes the following materials:

1. A completed Taiwan Scholarship application form. *The Taiwan Scholarship Application Form may be obtained at the link: http://www.taiwanembassy.org/BZ, under the section of “Taiwan Scholarships”.

2. Photocopy of the highest-level diploma and an original complete grade transcript both certified by the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs in Belmopan. For those whose diploma and transcripts were obtained in foreign countries are required to have their documents certified by the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy/Consulate (General)/Representative Office in that country. Students who will be scheduled to graduate from school in June 2020, are allowed to apply, and they need to submit the original school letter and transcript certified by the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs in Belmopan.

3. Supporting admission application material (e.g. photocopy of completed application form of a university/college in Taiwan).

4. NOTE: LEP applicants must submit documents for admission not only to a Mandarin Training Center, but also to the next-stage university/college. The exact academic years that applicants would be enrolled full-time at these two institutions must be clearly specified on these documents. The study periods for these two programs must be consecutive.

5. Photocopy of a certificate of the acceptable levels of Chinese language proficiency, if Mandarin will be used for instruction on class. NOTE: LEP applicants do not need to submit this document.

2 to 3 letters of recommendation.

6. Photocopy of passport or other nationality certificates.

*Please note that applicants need to apply by themselves for admission to a university/college of their choice before the deadline for application for the university/college. Selection priority of this scholarship will be given to those who have successfully secured admission to a university/college. Candidates will be disqualified if they fail to pass the application review process of the respective universities/ colleges.

Deadline: Please submit the above documents IN PERSON no later than March 31, 2020 to Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at #1 Taiwan Street, Belize City. Late and incomplete applications will be rejected. For further information please contact Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) via Tel: 227-8744, 223-1862 or e-mail at [email protected] For general and further information on the Taiwan Scholarship, please visit the websites: http://www.mofa.gov.tw or http://tafs.mofa.gov.tw.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is pleased to announce that the application program of the 2020 Taiwan ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Scholarship Program at undergraduate or graduate level for qualified Belizeans is now officially launched. These scholarships are for enrollment at universities in Taiwan, commencing in September 2020. Applicants are required to apply simultaneously with both (1) the Embassy and (2) the University. Application documents have to be respectively submitted to the Embassy by March 15, 2020, and to the University before its specific deadline. The 32 Programs from 21 universities with respective deadlines are listed below:

1. National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST) Ph.D Program in Tropical Agriculture

Master Program in Tropical Agriculture

Undergraduate Program in Tropical Agriculture

March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020

2. National Chengchi University (NCCU)

International Undergraduate Program in Business Administration

International Master of Business Administration (IMBA)

International Master’s Program in International Studies in College of International Affairs

March 13, 2020 March 20, 2020 March 20, 2020

3. National Tsing Hua University (NTHU)

International MBA in Technology Management

International Master Program in Information Systems and Applications

March 15, 2020 March 16, 2020

4. National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU)

Graduate Institute of International Human Resource Development (IHRD)

March 16, 2020

5. National Yang Ming University (NYMU)

Ph. D. Program in International Health

Master’s Program in International Health

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020

6.National Taiwan Ocean University (NTOU)

International Master Program in Aquaculture Technology and Management

March 15, 2020

7.National Central University (NCU)

International Master Program in Environment Sustainable Development

March 15, 2020

8.Kun Shan University (KSU)

International Bachelor Program in Mechanical Engineering

May 31, 2020

9. National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU)

International Master’s Program in Electric Power Engineering (IMEPE)

March 31, 2020

10. Yuan Ze University (YZU)

International Master’s Program in Industrial Engineering and Management

April 15, 2020

11. National Taipei University of Nursing and Health Science (NTUNHS)

International Nursing Master of Science Program

March 31, 2020

12. National Taiwan University (NTU)

International Master’s Program in Agricultural Economics

February 14, 2020

13. National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)

International Master Program in Civil Engineering and Management (ICEM)

March 30, 2020

14. Ming Chuan University (MCU)

MBA Program of International Business and Trade

Undergraduate and MBA Program in International Business and Trade Undergraduate Program in Journalism and Mass Communication

March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020

15. Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU)

M. Sc. Program in Tropical Medicine

April 1, 2020

16. Taipei Medical University (TMU)

International Master’s Program in Health Care Administration

Ph.D Program in Global Health and Health Security

March 15, 2020 March 15, 2020

17. Taipei National University of the Arts (TNUA)

International Master of the Arts Program in Cultural and Creative Industries (IMCCI)

April 1, 2020

18. National Chung Hsing University (NCHU)

International Master Program of Agriculture (IMPA)

International Bachelor Program of Agribusiness (IBPA)

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020

19. National Chung Cheng University (CCU)

Master in Educational Leadership and Management Development

March 15, 2020

20. I-Shou University (ISU)

School of Medicine for International Students

March 15, 2020

21. National Dong Hwa University (NDHU)

International Bachelor Program in Computer Science and Information Engineering

March 31, 2020

For eligibility, relevant regulations, and required documents, please check the Embassy’s website: http://www.taiwanembassy.org/BZ, visit the Embassy on #1 Taiwan Street, Belize City, or call 227-8744, 223-1862, or e-mail at [email protected]

