Mandarin Workshop to be held in San Pedro

A Mandarin workshop is planned for Friday, August 12th, in San Pedro Town. The event, aimed at those students who completed the past mandarin program, was announced by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Belize, stating that it was organized by the efforts of Councilor Marina Kay of the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and the Executive Officer of the Taiwanese institution Feng Chia University, Dr. Cindy Hsueh. The announcement also indicated that to enhance teaching and learning for students on the island, laptops will be handed over to the SPTC.

Councilor Kay visited the Taiwanese Embassy on Tuesday, August 9th, where she met with the Taiwanese ambassador to Belize, His Excellency David Kuan-Chou Chien. Kay also met with Dr. Hsueh and other members of her team. The Taiwanese Embassy said it would keep promoting the Mandarin project in Belize and continue introducing the culture of Taiwan in Belize.

Councilor Kay, who has the education portfolio, played a crucial role in executing the project on the island last year. In October 2021, ten islanders completed a six-month Mandarin program. The teaching was done online at no charge and was taught by Feng Chia University. Kay noted that the opportunity became available through her niece Solani Graniel, who studied at Feng Chia University. They learned Mandarin Level One, which teaches basic spoken phrases and vocabulary for everyday life. The importance of proper ‘tones’ in Mandarin, essential communication skills, and help building confidence to communicate effectively with colleagues and friends in Mandarin were emphasized. This program also aims to prepare better Belizean students who may wish in the future to visit or study in Taiwan. Every year, the Government of Taiwan offers dozens of scholarships to Belizeans, and some of the different programs sometimes require the knowledge of Mandarin.

