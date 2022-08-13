GOB Receives Second Disbursement of the 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Grant

On August 3, 2022, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, received a grant from H. E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), in the amount of US$950,000. This represents the second disbursement under the 2022 Bilateral Cooperation Program between Belize and Taiwan.

The generous financial support received from the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) through this grant program will support several initiatives aimed at attaining our sustainable development goals and will see the upliftment of the Belizean people.

Through this disbursement, 197 schools across the country will see the installation, connection and improvement of Wi-Fi internet access for the upcoming school year. The Wi-Fi Internet in Schools Project is an initiative administered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology in collaboration with Digi. The project will be implemented in phases and will address the important need for cost-effective, secure, and reliable high-speed Wi-Fi internet connectivity, support and maintenance for teachers and students in primary, secondary and tertiary schools.

