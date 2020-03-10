Taiwan Funds the Relocation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters

Belmopan. March 6, 2020. On March 6th, the Republic of China (Taiwan) provided support to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Belize with its preparatory efforts to begin the relocation of the MFA office from the NEMO Building to the newly constructed MFA Headquarters. This support will ensure minimal disruption of provision of services to the public during the Ministry’s relocation.

This support emanates from the “Strengthening of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Central American Countries” provided through the XVII Meeting of the Mixed Commission of the Allied Countries of the Isthmus of Central America and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Belize and Taiwan have enjoyed cordial diplomatic relations for more than 30 years. The MFA extends its sincere appreciation to the funding support from Taiwan on this relocation project.

The construction of the new MFA Headquarters is scheduled for completion by June 2020. Relocation activities will take place from March to June 2020.

