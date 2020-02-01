Donated gym equipment yet to be installed in San Pedro Town

In May of 2019, San Pedro Town along with other municipalities received exercise equipment courtesy of the Ministry of Health (MOH). The equipment was to be installed in a public area and made available to island residents at no cost. Nine months later, the equipment is yet to be installed, while in other municipalities, people are already using and benefiting from their outdoor gym. The donation of the equipment was made possible through a joint effort with the Embassy of Taiwan in Belize along with MOH to promote a healthy lifestyle. The pieces of the gym equipment were brought to the island but remain locked in a storage area. Mayor Daniel Guerrero said that they are planning on installing the exercise equipment soon. “We are working with a contractor to help with the installation by the Sunset Boardwalk next to the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex,” said Guerrero. “While it will be public, there will be security monitoring the usage of the equipment, so no one gets hurt,” Guerrero added that San Pedro is the only municipality that has not installed the outdoor exercise equipment.

The total value of the equipment is approximately US$22,000, and each municipality in Belize received its share. Outdoor gyms are now open to the public in Punta Gorda Town, Dangriga Town, Belmopan City, San Ignacio/Santa Elena Town, Benque Viejo del Carmen Town, Belize City, Orange Walk Town, and Corozal Town.

