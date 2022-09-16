Belize and Taiwan Sign Security Cooperation Agreement

On September 14, 2022, Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, signed on behalf of the Government of Belize, a Coast Guard Cooperation Agreement with the Ocean Affairs Council of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The scope of the agreement includes search and rescue, fisheries enforcement, and combating transnational crime at sea. Hon. Marin stated, “One of the strategic roles of the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security has been the use of military diplomacy to strengthen partnership with our allies. Through this effort, we have been able to improve the overall prospects of our armed forces in capacity building primarily focusing on the development of our service personnel.”

The agreement further supports expertise and exchanges that will continue to enhance the Belize Coast Guard’s (BCG) ability to perform the very critical tasks associated with supporting the blue bond initiatives of expanding the country’s marine protected areas.

Present at the signing were H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of Taiwan to Belize; Rear Admiral Elton Bennett, Commandant of the BCG; and members of the BCG.

