Public Hospitals Benefit from Donation of Imaging Equipment

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) donated equipment to the Northern Regional Hospital (NRH), Western Regional Hospital (WRH), and Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority (KHMHA). The equipment, which includes Computed Radiography (CR) Readers, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Computers and Radiology Monitors, was made possible through an agreement for the Project of Strengthening Medical Imaging System (SMIS) in Belize.

The SMIS Project aims to digitize radiology services and enhance capacity across radiology departments within select public health facilities. Visibility events for the donations were held on September 5, 7 and 8, for WRH, NRH and KHMHA, respectively.

Supported through the SMIS Project grant of US$1,010,000, the total value of the donation to the facilities is an estimated US$500,000. The ministry will continue further implementation of the project with the remaining funds over the next 12 months.

Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness, and H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of Taiwan to Belize, participated in the ceremonies alongside representatives from the Ministry of Health & Wellness, Embassy of Taiwan, Taiwan Technical Mission, and the benefiting health facilities.

