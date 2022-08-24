Ministry of Health & Wellness Encourages Vaccination of School Children

The Ministry of Health & Wellness encourages parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before schools reopen.

Children are at a higher risk for communicable diseases including COVID-19, which is spread by respiratory droplets and touching contaminated surfaces. Vaccinating children will keep them safer.

Children vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine will have:

• a lower risk for infection by the virus

• a lower risk for severe illness and complications if infected with the virus

• a greater chance of staying in school and participating in group activities

• a greater chance of reducing the spread of COVID-19 to their peers and families

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years is available at all vaccination sites and no appointment is required.

