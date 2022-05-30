Home » Health » COVID-19 Vaccines now available for Children Five to 11 years

COVID-19 Vaccines now available for Children Five to 11 years

Monday, May 30th, 2022


The Ministry of Health & Wellness is pleased to announce that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children, ages five to 11, have arrived in Belize. The vaccines will be made available at schools and vaccination sites countrywide through collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Vaccinated children have a lower risk for infections, severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 as well as a lower chance of getting sick and spreading the virus to their homes and other children in school.
Protecting children is the collective responsibility of parents, the community and the government.

 

