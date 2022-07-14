On Wednesday, July 13th, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) issued Statutory Instrument No. 100 of 2022 (https://www.pressoffice.gov.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/SI-No-100-of-2022-Public-Health.pdf) which informs about approved testing institutions, restrictions on importation of home test kits and equipment and the requirements to validate home test kits. The official document also touched on the respective penalties.

The new SI explained that any importation of the testing kits or equipment by an owner or operator of a medical institution should apply to MOHW for approval. The same applies to any person importing home test kits to detect COVID-19. They need a permit issued by MOHW before doing so. Contravention of these regulations will confiscate items and the imported subject to a fine of up to $5,000.

When applying for a permit to import these items/products, the ministry must be provided with proof that the test kits are approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and/or the World Health Organization.

Currently, the following institutions approved to test for either employment or other claims like illness benefits are Arсhаngеl Меdісаl Сеntеr, Веlіzе Dіаgnоѕtіс Сеntеr, Веlіzе Неаlthсаrе Раrtnеrѕ, Веlіzе Меdісаl Аѕѕосіаtеѕ, Веlіzе Рrо Lаb, Веlіzе Ѕресіаlіѕtѕ Ноѕріtаl, Gаѕtrоеntеrоlоgу аnd Еndоѕсору Сеntеr, Веlmораn Меdісаl Сеntrе, Вuttоnwооd Вау Меdісаl Сеntrе, Саrіng Наndѕ Сlіnіс, Dаngrіgа Меdісаl Lаbоrаtоrу, Dr. D’ѕ Сlіnіс, Нummіngbіrd Неаlth Сlіnіс, Northern Меdісаl Ѕресіаltу Рlаzа, Ѕаn Саrlоѕ Меdісаl Сеntеr, Ѕаn Реdrо Urgеnt Саrе, Ѕоuthеrn Сlіnісаl Lаbоrаtоrу, аnd Ѕt. Lukе Ноѕріtаl.

These new regulations have been in effect since July 12, 2022.

