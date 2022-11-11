Vaccine Drive to take place in San Pedro schools

The Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II personnel are conducting a familiarization campaign regarding vaccination across the island’s schools. One of the vaccines is the Human Papilloma Virus injection, which according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), is given to Standard 4 students and to Standard 5 and 6 students who may not have received the vaccine in 2020, 2021, or this year. The vaccine drive will roll out next week across all schools on the island.

According to MOHW, the HPV vaccine protects against different cancers and warts. The vaccine will be given to students after their parents have signed a consent form. Other types of vaccines that will also be available include Tetanus. Usually, five doses of these vaccines are recommended and administered during childhood, with a sixth dose given during adolescence. After three injections, the person is immune to the disease; however, boosters every ten years are necessary to maintain immunity.

The HPV vaccine is critical and protects against either two, four, or nine types of HPVs. According to doctors, HPV vaccines protect against at least types 16 and 18 of the viruses. These versions of the virus cause the most significant risk of cervical cancer.

Island residents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated. The health personnel will also give boosters for COVID-19 and do house visits administering vaccines to young children who may have missed their scheduled injections. Anyone with questions about vaccines can visit the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Star Street, just after Tropic Air Cargo.

