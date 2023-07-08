BAHA Receives Assistance for Laboratory Diagnostic Capacity

On July 3rd, 2023, the International Regional Organization for Plant and Animal Health (OIRSA) handed over laptops and printing materials to the Belize Agriculture Health Authority (BAHA) Animal Health Department. The equipment will help to strengthen BAHA’s response capacity in the event the disease is detected in the country.

Additionally, a budget of US$30,000 was assigned to Belize to strengthen BAHA’s diagnostic capacity and the ongoing surveillance program for avian influenza. The laboratory diagnostic capacity is crucial for a rapid diagnosis of the disease when a suspect case is identified. Furthermore, OIRSA, along with the Central American Integration System (SICA), has approved an additional US$5,500 for laboratory reagent for BAHA with another US$7,700 of laboratory reagent already ordered for purchase from a reference lab in the United States of America.

In coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, OIRSA continues conducting awareness campaigns, informing farmers of avian influenza symptoms observed in poultry. At the regional level, OIRSA has approved emergency funds for its member countries to prepare and monitor for avian influenza in wild birds as well as in backyard poultry and on commercial farms.

The regional outbreak of avian influenza has been occurring worldwide and, so far, Belize remains free of the disease.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS