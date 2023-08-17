Belize and El Salvador Sign General Framework Agreement to Guide Negotiation of Partial Scope Trade Agreement

Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration; and H.E. María Hayem Brevé, Minister of the Economy of El Salvador, on August 11th signed a General Framework Agreement, which commits both countries to begin negotiations of a Partial Scope Trade Agreement (PSA).

The agreement comes after the ministers met within the margins of the Summit of the Americas in June 2022, resulting in a political commitment to begin discussions anew for the negotiation of a PSA that was long overdue and necessary.

Minister Courtenay reaffirmed that this PSA further solidifies the long-standing friendship, cooperation and solidarity between the two nations, as well as the commitment to enhanced trade relations for the benefit of both nations and peoples.

This initiative is in line with the Government of Belize’s mandate to improve trade relations with Central America in order to facilitate the expansion of exports of Belizean products, create a more inducive environment for attracting investments and encourage export diversification with new products.

Minister Courtenay was accompanied by Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Mr. Andy Sutherland, Director General for Foreign Trade, and Ms. Kyrshanie Pott, trade economist.

