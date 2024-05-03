Golf cart rentals receive notice not to use public spaces for parking

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is taking a proactive stance by enforcing restrictions on golf cart rentals, urging them to park their vehicles in their respective garages rather than in public spaces. This measure, while rental operators say it causes some inconvenience, is ultimately aimed at relieving downtown congestion and ensuring ample parking space for private golf cart owners and tourists. The SPTC emphasized that trade licenses clearly state that golf cart companies must operate within their premises and, therefore, should not use public spaces for parking.

This measure was announced on April 24th, as the SPTC indicated that rental companies had received their notices to comply with this restriction. This restriction is not new, but this time, the local administration has decided to enforce the regulation due to numerous complaints from islanders and visitors about the growing congestion downtown as golf cart companies use part of the public space for their carts when not in use. Therefore, the traffic department will monitor the situation and ensure the regulations are followed. Although Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez could not be reached for comment, his administration calls on everyone to do their part to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of parking spaces.

A few golf cart rentals, opting to remain anonymous, spoke to The San Pedro Sun. They stated that some of their garages are far from downtown, and sometimes customers do not want to wait that long. Others added that they should be allowed to keep one or two golf carts in the downtown area to provide faster and better service. Other operators say they only use public parking areas to drop off carts for their clients. Meanwhile, others say they understand the need for the regulation and hope there is enforcement.

Many residents in San Pedro appreciate these efforts to address traffic congestion in the downtown area. They support the initiative and hope that golf cart rentals and everyone in the community will work together to alleviate this growing issue. They emphasized that the problem will not go away without enforcement.