GOB and EU Reinforce Their Partnership by Signing a Green Growth, Trade, Border Management Programme

Press Release – Belize City, February 14, 2024 – Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and H.E. Marianne van Steen, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Belize, have reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between the Government of Belize and the EU with the signature of the Financing Agreement of EUR 12.6 million (around USD 13.5 million). The funds are part of the current EU commitment of EUR 17 million with opportunities to be increased in the next years. The EU funds support the Government of Belize in achieving the targets of the #planBelize Medium-Term Development Strategy.

The new areas of bilateral collaboration comprise the sectors of Green Growth and Socio-economic Development of the south, Trade & Regional Integration, and Border Management.

The overall objective of the programme is to reduce inequality and enhance the sustainable management of the southern and western regions of Belize.

H.E. Marianne van Steen, EU Ambassador to Belize, expressed her sincere appreciation for the excellent partnership between the EU and the Government of Belize over the years and stressed that the programme has a significant transformational potential for new economic prospects in Belize, particularly along the border with Guatemala and the South.

On behalf of the Government of Belize, Prime Minister John Briceño expressed his gratitude to the European Union for being a genuine partner who is committed to the transformation of the livelihoods of the most vulnerable and the overall development of Belize.

