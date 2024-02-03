DFC Officially Submits Green Climate Fund Accreditation Application

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – January 31, 2024 – The Development Finance Corporation takes a significant step forward in its commitment to combat climate change by officially submitting its accreditation application to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) on January 31, 2024. This landmark move positions DFC to access up to US $50 million in Green Climate Funds, empowering the organization to spearhead transformative initiatives in the realm of sustainable development and environmental protection. The GCF, established to assist developing countries in addressing climate change through mitigation and adaptation efforts, serves as a crucial resource in advancing global climate action.

By securing accreditation with the GCF, DFC will fortify its capacity to finance and implement projects that address the pressing challenges posed by climate change, fostering resilience and sustainability across diverse communities. Through strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement, DFC aims to maximize the impact of these initiatives, fostering long-term environmental sustainability and social well-being. The accreditation application submitted to the GCF underscores DFC’s unwavering commitment to contributing to global climate action and eagerly anticipates a positive outcome from its Green Climate Fund Accreditation Application.

The DFC extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Belize and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, acting as Belize’s National Designated Authority. Their consistent support has been instrumental in the successful execution of this project, enhancing access to GCF finances. Gratitude is also extended to all individuals who contributed to this momentous occasion.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS