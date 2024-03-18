Monday, March 18, 2024
Belize Receives GCF Grant to Support Sustainable Climate Resilience

Press Release – Belmopan. March 14, 2024. The Ministry of Economic Development (MED), as Belize’s National Designated Authority (NDA) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), is pleased to announce the approval of the GCF Readiness Proposal, “Strengthening technical and institutional capacities of Galen University, BLPA, PACT, BNPAS and the Government of Belize to access Climate Finance”. This proposal is valued at BZ$1,359,450 in grant funding. It was developed and will be implemented by the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT) in collaboration with the beneficiary stakeholders.
The proposal seeks to reduce Belize’s vulnerability to climate change by facilitating the coherent integration of climate change adaptation into the country’s public sector, programs and projects. Additionally, the proposal should facilitate the building of livelihoods for vulnerable communities, as well as the conservation and resilience of the agricultural sector, academia, NGOs, and the GOB.
The direct beneficiaries of this proposal are PACT (as the delivery partner), Galen University, Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA), Belize National Protected Areas Systems (BNPAS), the Sustainable Development Unit in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, and the Government of Belize.
Dr. Osmond Martinez, CEO for MED, expresses gratitude to the GCF for their continued support of Belize’s investment in sustainable climate resilience. Acknowledgement is also extended to all parties involved in the development of the proposal.

