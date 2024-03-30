Ministry of Sustainable Development Trains Police Special Constables

Press Release Belmopan, Belize – March 25, 2024 – Thirty-one park rangers graduated as special constables on March 22 at a ceremony at the Belize Police Training Academy in Belmopan.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management officially launched the Police Special Constable Training 2024 on March 12. The training was funded by the Protected Areas Conservation Trust and conducted in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The intensive training program was co-designed and delivered by instructors from the Police Training Academy, the National Biodiversity Office, and the Ministry’s legal counsel. It was designed to increase the capacity of park rangers nationwide to apply biodiversity laws, or “Green Laws”. The training provided the participants with essential knowledge and skills for gathering evidence, maintaining the chain of custody, proper investigation procedures, and case file preparation. These rangers now have the authority to detain and arrest those involved in environmental offenses.

Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management was present at the ceremony to honour the newly appointed special constables.