National Workshop on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response, & Cooperation

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – March 12, 2024 – The Department of the Environment (DOE) within the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management and the Belize Port Authority (BPA), with the support of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations Regional Coordinating Unit for the Caribbean Environment Program, and the Regional Activity Center/Regional Marine Pollution Emergency, Information, and Training Center—Wider Caribbean Region, is facilitated a four-day training/workshop on “Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response, and Cooperation” in Belize from March 12 to 15, at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel, Belize City.

Over the years, the DOE with the support of the Port Authority has provided oil spill response training to key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to keep them updated on current information and emerging techniques for oil pollution prevention and response. Belize revised its National Oil Spill Contingency Plan under the DOE’s leadership in 2018 and has since continued to promote this type of training, which is critical for continuing to prepare all relevant government agencies and other key stakeholders for potential oil spill incidents and keeping them involved in oil spill prevention, preparedness, and response.

The training will provide a thorough overview of the various techniques for on-site cleanup operations, recovering spilled oil in terrestrial and marine environments, dispatching cleanup equipment, and raising awareness of the revised Belize National Oil Spill Contingency Plan. The training will further assist Belize in taking additional steps to prevent spills during land or maritime transportation of oil and other petroleum products, as well as improving spill preparedness and response to protect human health and the environment. Personnel from the National Emergency Management Organization, DOE, BPA, Coast Guard, National Fire Service, Fisheries Department, Transport Department, Police Department, and other private-sector stakeholders will benefit from the training.

The Pollution Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 legally mandates the DOE to prevent and control all sources or potential sources of pollution and to hold responsible parties accountable. This training ensures the DOE staff and other key partners are prepared to deliver this responsibility efficiently and effectively.