MED Continues to Improve Market Access for Vulnerable Smallholder Farmers

On March 9, 2023, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Economic Development’s Resilient Rural Belize (RRB) Program, signed a memorandum of agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH) for the upgrade of 4.7 miles of farm feeder road in the Valley of Peace area. This will fulfill one of RRB’s main program objectives of upgrading public infrastructure, such as roads, drainage, and information systems, to improve market access for poor and vulnerable smallholder farmers across Belize. The cost of upgrading the feeder road is approximately BZ$2.2 million and is slated to begin in April 2023.

The RRB program, designed to enable farmers to adapt and be more resilient to climate change, is funded through the Green Climate Fund and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. Primary beneficiaries include cooperatives such as the Valley of Peace Lagoon Farmers’ Cooperative Society Limited.

CEOs Dr. Osmond Martinez and Victor Espat signed on behalf of the MED and MIDH, respectively. Dr. Geraldo Flowers, RRB Program Manager, and Mr. Evandale Moody, MIDH Chief Engineer, witnessed the signing. Hon. Julius Espat, Minister of MIDH and Area Representative for Cayo South, delivered the keynote address.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS