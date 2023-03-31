GOB Continues to Improve Quality of Life and Strengthen National Security through Infrastructural Investments

On March 27, the Ministry of Economic Development, through its Project Execution Unit of the Belize Integral Security Programme, held a groundbreaking ceremony for infrastructural investments made to assist the Belize Defence Force (BDF) at the Price Barracks in Ladyville in the execution of their duties.

Total investment into the BDF to date is BZ$3,771,900, coming from a direct contributory loan from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), which is geared towards strengthening citizen security through investments in infrastructure and equipment of the public institutions responsible for national security. It also seeks to foster local environments that improve the quality of life of Belizeans and support Central American efforts to combat crime.

At the completion of these facilities, the BDF will receive two newly built accommodation buildings totalling BZ$2,696,400. Each building is 5,400 square feet and will be able to accommodate approximately 50 soldiers each. Additionally, BZ$1,075,500 will be invested into the construction of a fully equipped, state-of-the-art kitchen, with mess halls of 6,200 square feet and able to seat 250 soldiers. The wastewater disposal system at the Price Barracks will also be upgraded through this programme in order to provide an environmentally friendly way of disposing of wastewater.

The total investment in the BDF at the end of the project will be approximately BZ$16,664,608. Infrastructural works will also be carried out at Fairweather Camp in Punta Gorda and Camp Belizario in the Cayo District.

Present at the groundbreaking were Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Finance; Hon. Florencio Marin Jr., Minster of National Defence and Border Security; Retired Brigadier General Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Defence and Border Security; Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of Economic Development; Brigadier General Azariel Loria, BDF Commander; and Mr. Elvis Requeña, Project Coordinator for the Belize Integral Security Programme.

On behalf of Hon. John Briceño, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, the ministry thanks CABEI for its continued support and looks forward to continued collaboration.

