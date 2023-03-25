Belize Congratulates CCCCC on its Re-accreditation to GCF

The Ministry of Economic Development congratulates the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) on its re-accreditation to the Green Clime Fund (GCF), which was approved at the GCF’s 35th Board of Directors Meeting from March 13-16, 2023, in Songdo, Incheon, Republic of Korea.

On January 23, 2018, the CCCCC was accredited by the GCF as a Regional Direct Access Entity for a five-year term, which ended on January 22, 2023. They were given the mandate and mechanism to coordinate climate action in the region, which includes the Regional Framework for Achieving Development Resilience to Climate Change and its implementation plan. The objective is to develop national and regional projects that are lucrative and consistent with national priorities, the Regional Framework, GCF strategic results area and investment criteria, and the Sustainable Development Goals (specifically Goal 13) by utilizing a bottom-up approach.

As an accredited entity, the CCCCC assists government departments and agencies, as well as private sector agencies in CARICOM member states, in accessing GCF funds for climate adaptation and mitigation project grants of up to US$50 million per project. The CCCCC can implement projects with a moderate environment and social risk of up to Category B. Through its dedicated Programme Development and Management Unit (PDMU), the CCCCC is mobilizing resources for the development and implementation of Readiness and Preparatory Support projects and full funding proposals.

Having completed that first accreditation term, the CCCCC submitted its application for re-accreditation to the GCF on July 4, 2022, under the same parameters as its previous accreditation.

Dr. Osmond Martinez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Economic Development and National Designated Authority to the GCF, extends his gratitude to the CCCCC for its continuous support in addressing climate change impacts in Belize, and in the entire Caribbean region, through projects and project support such as:

• Belize’s NDA Strengthening and Development of Strategic Frameworks with a total GCF grant financing of US$300,000;

• Building Capacity for a Regional Approach to Climate Action in the Caribbean: Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, with a total GCF grant financing of US$1,800,000;

• Belize Renewal Energy Project – Driving Economic Growth and Development through Transformation of the Energy Sector, with a total financing of US$694,000;

• Building the Adaptive Capacity of Sugarcane Farmers in Northern Belize with a total financing of US$600,000; and

• Enhancing Climate Risk Management in the Upper Regions of the Belize River Watershed with a total financing of US$650,000.

The CCCCC has also assisted Belize in the development of readiness proposals, a national adaptation plan project for the water sector, and a project preparation funding proposal. The CCCCC is currently working on new climate-resilience initiatives for Ambergris Caye. As such, Dr. Martinez again expresses his appreciation to the CCCCC, its dedicated team and all partners involved in this accomplishment. The Ministry of Economic Development is proud to partner with the CCCCC and will continue to support initiatives that meet Belize’s national and regional climate change targets.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS