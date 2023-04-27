BDF and Coast Guard Receive New Vehicles

Hon. Florencio Marin Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, handed over two vehicles to the Belize Defence Force (BDF) and the Belize Coast Guard in a ceremony at the ministry’s compound on April 20. The acquisition of the vehicles, which will be for administrative use, is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to support both institutions in the areas of transportation and physical infrastructure, with the aim of ensuring the well-being of the men and women who serve in the military.

The two vehicles, valued at $50,000 each and duty exempt, were made possible from last fiscal year’s Capital 2 budget. Present to receive the new acquisition was General Asariel Loria for the BDF and Admiral Elton Bennett for the Belize Coast Guard.

Minister Marin expressed his gratitude to both institutions for their dedication and service to the country, emphasizing the importance of providing necessary resources and infrastructure to the BDF as they continue to carry out their vital role in safeguarding the nation’s security.

In accepting the vehicles, General Loria and Admiral Bennett thanked the ministry on behalf of their respective institutions and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the nation with honor and distinction.

Present at the ceremony were Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security; Hon. Oscar Requena, Vice Chairman of the Defence and Coast Guard boards; and Retired Brigadier General Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security.

The Ministry of National Defence and Border Security will continue to work closely with the security forces to ensure they have the necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively. With these new vehicles, the BDF and Coast Guard will have improved capabilities to serve and protect the nation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS