Minister of National Defence Holds Meeting with US Ambassador

On December 8, 2022, Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., Minister of National Defence and Border Security, received Her Excellency Michelle Kwan, the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Belize, for a courtesy visit at the Curl Thompson building in Belmopan.

During their meeting, the minister and ambassador discussed matters related to border security and other security matters in which the military forces of Belize are currently engaged. They also discussed the bilateral engagements between the militaries of both countries and the aid provided to Belize. Minister Marin thanked Ambassador Kwan for her visit to the ministry and shared his hopes that military engagements and aid would be expanded under her leadership.

Also present for the meeting were Hon. Oscar Mira, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, and Brigadier General (Ret’d) Dario Tapia, Chief Executive Officer in the ministry.

