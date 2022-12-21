Hon. Henry Charles Usher Meets with U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan

Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, met with United States Ambassador H.E. Michelle Kwan on December 19, 2022.

The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship moving forward. Mutual areas of interest were discussed during the meeting, including constitutional reform and support for democratic institutions as well the importance of transformation of governance in Belize. Both parties pledged to promote the spirit of goodwill and to strengthen the existing relationship of cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Usher expressed his appreciation for the strong relationship that Belize and the US Embassy have maintained over the past years.

