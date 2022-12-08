US Ambassador to Belize Michelle Kwan makes first public appearance and says she is happy to be here

On Wednesday, December 7th, the newly installed United States (US) Ambassador to Belize, Michelle Kwan, made her first public appearance at a US Embassy-hosted candlelight vigil in the Capital City of Belmopan. Kwan and Belize’s Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, and Belmopan Mayor Sharon Palacio presided over the event honoring the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The new American ambassador was pleased to interact with the Belizean public and cheerfully shared how she loves her new post and residency in the Jewel. “It has been unbelievable, unbelizeable,” she told the press. “The Belizeans have been so warm and so nice, and it’s just a beautiful country.” The occasion highlighted the battle against GBV with the candlelight honoring survivors and advocates. She acknowledged the members of the diplomatic community present, the press, and everyone who came out to make their mark at such an important event.

GBV is considered a direct threat to every society’s economic security, democracy, and development. Activists say that such behavior hinders women and girls’ social and economic empowerment, civic and political participation, and access to education, health, and other essential services. Those present urged society to act against these offenses and protect the most vulnerable.

Ambassador Kwan added that the US and Belize shared values, particularly with the event on Wednesday. The candlelight vigil also highlighted the struggle for human rights and conveyed that much more must be done to eradicate these issues affecting communities worldwide.

