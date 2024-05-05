Doctor Love: Concerned Mama

Dear Dr. Love,

My only daughter is sixteen and has been dating a nice boy from school who is a year older than her. They are inseparable, and I can tell they are very physically attracted to each other. Luisa and I have talked about the birds and the bees, so she knows where babies come from, but I feel I need to talk with her about being careful and using birth control. I worry if we do talk, it will seem like I am giving her permission to be sexual. I don’t want to encourage that behavior, but I feel she needs to be safe. What can I do?

/s/ Concerned Mama

Dear Concerned Mama,

Navigating your daughter’s journey into the complex world of relationships is indeed much like threading through the mangroves here in San Pedro. It’s beautiful but requires careful maneuvering. You’ve done well to initiate conversations about the “birds and the bees,” which is a fantastic start.

In expanding this dialogue to include birth control, it’s essential to frame it as part of her overall safety and well-being rather than permission for sexual activity. You can approach this by emphasizing the importance of responsibility and respect for herself and others. It’s about preparing her with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions when the time is right.

If you have a friend whom she admires and trusts, this might be a useful ally in conveying these important messages. Sometimes, hearing these insights from someone other than a parent—someone they perceive as perhaps cooler or less judgmental—can make the information feel more relatable and less directive. This person can reinforce the same values and practical advice in a manner that might resonate more deeply with her.

Including this friend in the conversation can provide your daughter with another trusted adult to confide in, which can be invaluable as she navigates her teenage years. This doesn’t replace your talks, but it can complement them.

So, consider having a quiet, serious conversation on one of our serene beaches, where the gentle sea can remind you both of the care and depth needed in personal relationships.

With warmth and understanding,

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

When I was growing up, my ma would slap us good when we were bad. Sometimes, my face would sting for hours! I swore when I was grown-up I would never do that to my kid. I have a son who is four, and he sasses me all the time, and the next thing I know, I’m giving him the same business my ma gave me. I always feel bad when I slap his bad mouth, but it just happens before I even think. He needs to learn his manners, but I don’t know what else to do; please help. /s/Don’t want to be like my ma

Dear Don’t Want to Be Like My Ma,

It’s admirable that you recognize the pitfalls of replicating the disciplinary methods you experienced. Adhering to your word is crucial when it comes to discipline. When you tell your child that certain privileges will be withheld due to misbehavior, it’s vital to follow through consistently. This teaches them accountability and helps establish boundaries.

Many parents struggle with maintaining discipline without resorting to physical methods; it’s a common challenge, but it is possible—the key lies in firm, fair rules and the consistent enforcement of those rules without physicality. Exploring alternative disciplinary measures like time-outs, loss of privileges, or extra chores can be effective and teach important life lessons about actions and consequences.

Remember, the goal is not just to prevent bad behavior but to foster a positive learning environment for your son. Encourage good behavior with positive reinforcement, which can be more effective than punishment.

If you find consistency challenging, or if you’re at a loss for strategies, consider seeking out parenting resources or support groups. Often, having a network or guidance can provide new perspectives and techniques that might work better for your situation.

Take heart. By choosing to forge a different path, you’re setting a foundation for your son’s future, one that is built on respect and understanding rather than fear.

Best regards,

Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

Frank (not his name) and I have been dating for almost five years. We are both in our late 20s and have good jobs. We moved in together two years ago, and life is good. I know we are in love, and we always talk about the future. I feel we should get married, but Frank says we don’t need a piece of paper to keep us together. I’ve always dreamed of a wedding, and I think saying our vows means more than a piece of paper. How can I convince him we should tie the knot?

/s/ Always dreamed of a wedding

Dear Always Dreamed of a Wedding,

It sounds like you and Frank have a strong and loving relationship, which is a great foundation. It’s understandable to want that dream wedding, especially when you feel that marriage would deepen your commitment to each other.

When talking to Frank, focus on why marriage is important to you personally, beyond the big day itself. Explain that it’s not just about the wedding but what it represents to you—maybe it’s about the promise to each other or the feeling of security and unity that comes with being married.

Try to understand his concerns, too. If he worries that a wedding is just about expense or formalities, assure him that your desire to get married is about deepening your bond and making a public commitment to each other.

You could suggest a compromise, like having a small ceremony rather than a big event. This way, you get to celebrate your love in a meaningful way without it feeling too overwhelming or unnecessarily costly.

In the end, it’s about finding common ground and respecting each other’s views. A heart-to-heart where both of you feel heard might help you get to a place where both of your dreams for the future can find a way to come true.

Warm regards, Dr. Love

