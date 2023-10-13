Cold Front to cool down the current heat wave affecting the country

A cold front is expected to cross over Belize on Monday, October 16th, bringing relief after the current heat wave blanketing the country. The month of October is considered a time with cooler temperatures. However, this year, the heat of the summer has extended, triggering heat alerts by the National Meteorological Service of Belize advising, particularly those living on the mainland, to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

The latest report from the National Meteorological Service of Belize for the weekend suggests that the weather conditions will be hot and mostly dry for Friday. Over the weekend on Saturday, the forecast is for sunny weather with cloudy spells and afternoon or evening thunderstorms for the inland. On Sunday, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms may develop mainly along the southern coastal areas.

Commenting on the heat wave affecting Belize, Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon said that this unusual rise in temperature in October is due to a southerly wind that has risen to the surface and the low levels of a low-pressure system. “So, the circulation around that low is causing the winds to come up from the south, and in doing so, those winds need to cross the mountainous regions in Central America, and once they descend on the Leeward side of the mountains, they will be coming down and warming up due to what we call Adiabatic compression,” he explained. “We have a high-pressure system in the atmosphere’s mid to upper levels, which leads to the warming up.”

As for the cold front for next week, Gordon indicated that it is supposed to descend into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and be in Belize by Monday. It is expected to bring some rains, north winds, and cooler temperatures. While that is the case, Belizeans nationwide are encouraged to stay hydrated until the heat wave passes.

Over the past few days, the temperatures have broken records, hitting the thermometer up to 93 Fahrenheit in San Pedro Town and higher in other areas of the country. As such, the idea of a cold front is more than a relief for those suffering from this unusual heat at a time of the year when the Fall weather should be present.

