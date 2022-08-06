GOB takes support services to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in first-ever National MSME Roadshow

The Economic Development Council (EDC), through its technical secretariat, the Public-Private Desk in the Office of the Prime Minister, is proud to highlight the official launch of the first-of-its-kind, National MSME Roadshow. The launch took place at the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel on Friday, August 5th starting at 10:00 a.m. and featured an Access to Finance panel discussion with representatives from the Development Finance Corporation, Central Bank of Belize, the Belize Credit Union League, the National Bank of Belize as well as remarks by the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and a keynote address by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño.

The approval by Cabinet of a Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) Policy and Strategy 2022-2025, this week, adds emphasis to the importance of the National MSME Roadshow and its alignment with the Plan Belize mandate of supporting small business growth. The National MSME Roadshow underscores the significant contribution of micro, small and medium enterprises to Belize’s economy as well as acknowledges the challenges faced by MSMEs. The roadshow has the overall objective of providing developmental support services to the MSME sector while raising public awareness of Belizean goods and services.

Specific objectives of the national outreach program include:

● Supporting an enabling environment for MSME development

● Improving market access and facilitating linkages for MSMEs

● Promoting buying locally to improve economic recovery

● Increasing procurement of Belizean MSME goods and services by the GOB

● Facilitating Access to Finance for the MSME Sector, and

● Building the business capacity of MSMEs

The EDC, as a champion of business climate reforms and promoter of meaningful dialogue between the public and private sectors, has together with BELTRAIDE and the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit collaborated to deliver this significant endeavour with the vital support of strategic partners including UNDP and the Mayors Association of Belize.

The National MSME Roadshow will visit each district delivering Formalization and Access to Finance clinics for capacity-building together with agencies such as the Social Security Board, the Belize Companies and Corporate Affairs Registry, the Belize Tax Service, BELIPO, financial institutions, digital wallet and courier service providers and tourism industry associations. The final day of the three-day events will host pop-ups for showcasing the wide array of creative and quality Belizean products and services available for especially operators in the tourism sector to consider choosing. The goal is to contribute to the economic resilience and growth of MSMEs by ensuring that they have access to support services and market opportunities.

All entrepreneurs are invited to attend the activities.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS