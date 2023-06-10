Indira Andrewin is the UNDP sponsored Best Sustainable Entrepreneur Award Belize for MicroPitch 2022-23

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Belize was a Platinum Sponsor of the MicroPitch 2022-23 Best Sustainable Entrepreneur Award Belize for the Business Plan Competition MicroPitch 2022-23. The winner of this cash award of BZD$8,0000.00 was conferred to Indira Andrewin, owner of “Cocolove” of Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District. UNDP is pleased to be a part of this great entrepreneurial initiative which purpose is to build a bridge between Caribbean entrepreneurs and contribute to regional integration.

MicroPitch is a Business Plan Competition for Caribbean entrepreneurs combined with Business Support Trainings. It was initiated in 2019 as an initiative under the framework of the Technical Assistance Programme to Financial Sector Operations in the Caribbean of the European Investment Bank (EIB). It provides a platform for Caribbean entrepreneurs to present their businesses and innovative solutions to potential financiers, mentors, and sponsors. Additionally, it offers holistic support to Caribbean entrepreneurs to enhance their business development skills through trainings and coaching, provides access to a strong network, and boosts their visibility. As such, the MicroPitch initiative contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and fosters the entrepreneurial ecosystem, financial inclusion and job creation in the Caribbean region. The 2022-23 Edition of the MicroPitch was organized by the European Investment Bank, Frankfurt School and the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center under the theme “Sustainable Businesses: Positively Impacting People and Planet”.

