DFC staff undergoing Important Environmental and Social Management System Training

The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has implemented an Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS) in its loan operations to ensure the integration of best international environmental and social practices (including those related to gender and climate) in DFC’s screening and overall management of financed operations. As part of implementing the ESMS at the Corporation, a training was held on, August 8th, 2023, to enhance the knowledge of staff in the Northern Branch, on the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations.

The training consisted of two components: The first theoretical component provided participants with an understanding of the key aspects of the Environmental Protection Act, the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, and their importance to the ESMS. The second component consisted of practical exercises on how to integrate the knowledge of the EPA and EIA Regulations to make better and more informed decisions during the application of the ESMS’s Environmental & Social Screening and Categorization Tool to the loan process.

This is the second in a series of training for Staff from the Credit, IT, and Legal Department. Presenters included personnel from the Department of the Environment and DFC’s Environmental and Social Safeguard (ESS) Specialist. The DFC would like to thank the DOE for their support and collaboration in this important initiative.

