VSU Provides Update on Birth Registration Mobile Clinics

The Vital Statistics Unit (VSU) has achieved much in 2023. As the unit focused on strengthening the Civil Registry Project, it was able to record a historical number of registrations totaling 7,791 births and 1,588 deaths.

In collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Humana People to People, the Human Rights Commission of Belize (HRCB) and the US Embassy, VSU conducted several birth registration clinics throughout the country. This initiative made vital services including, deed polls, certificate applications, correction of errors, and regular and late birth and death registration, accessible to those living in remote communities. These services gave Belizeans the opportunity to access an identity which is empowering and represents the possibility of a better quality of life and a gateway to all other essential services in our country.

The first birth registration clinic was conducted in early January at The Hub in Belize City, where a total of 178 births were registered, and over 450 persons received their certificates. In May, a clinic was conducted at Yemerie Grove in the Toledo District, where a total of 287 births were registered and over 670 persons received certificates. In June and November, mobile clinics were held in Santa Cruz and Independence villages in the Stann Creek District, where a total of 425 births were registered and 967 persons received certificates. In August, a mobile clinic was conducted in San Ignacio Town, where a total of 92 births were registered and 340 persons received certificates. Also, in August, a mobile clinic was held in Belmopan, where a total of 68 births were registered, and 203 persons received certificates. In November, a mobile clinic was conducted in Orange Walk Town, where a total of 478 births were registered and 878 persons received their certificates.

Over 3,000 Belizeans took advantage of the services offered at the mobile clinic in 2023, and the VSU is looking forward to continuing to assist Belizeans at upcoming mobile clinics in the Cayo and Corozal districts in early 2024. The Government of Belize continues to take its resources to the Belizean people.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS