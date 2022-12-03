USAID-Funded InfoSegura Project Continues to Support Citizen Security in Belize

Continuing America’s efforts to support improvements in Belize’s citizen security, U.S. Embassy Acting Political and Economic Chief Sydney Skov and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Belize Deputy Resident Representative Ian King donated Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries Hon. Kareem Musa on December 1, 2022.

The equipment, valued at US$44,695.00, is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and procured through UNDP. This collaborative effort is made possible through USAID’s “Evidence-Based Information Management for Citizen Security in Central America and the Dominican Republic” project, also known as the InfoSegura Regional Project.

Ms. Skov underscored, “This latest USAID-sponsored donation to the Belizean government will serve to strengthen the inter-agency sharing of crime data among key stakeholders across the continuum of justice in Belize. It helps to lay the foundation for a sophisticated ICT framework where quick and easy access to information is critical to bolstering citizen security in Belize and the region.”

Today’s donation includes workstations and GPS-enabled cameras and accessories to the Belize Police Department and the National Forensic Science Service, to help strengthen interagency data sharing through the Belize Crime Observatory.

Minister Hon. Kareem Musa thanked USAID and UNDP for their steadfast support to improving Belize’s citizen security framework for the benefit of all Belizeans. “We are heartened by your generous support for the modernization of ICT frameworks across Belize’s public sector, in support of this year’s National Digital Agenda,” emphasized Minister Musa.

UNDP Belize Deputy Resident Representative Ian King recognized the continued commitment of the Government of Belize to advancing citizen security and the support of the Government of the United States. King stated, “The USAID InfoSegura Regional Project is vital as it promotes innovation, capacity development, evidence-based decision making and policy development as well as regional sharing and cooperation.”

The InfoSegura project continues to support interventions and policies that aim to strengthen crime and justice data platforms both nationally and regionally, including working to support the formulation of evidenced-based policies and decisions. The project is implemented in Belize by the UNDP in partnership with USAID and the Ministry of Home Affairs & New Growth Industries, through the Belize Crime Observatory.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS