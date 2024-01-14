National Forensic Science Services receives regional recognition

The National Forensic Science Service (NFFS) achieved regional recognition on January 4, 2024, by having four International Association for Identification (IAI) Certified Crime Scene Investigators employed as staff members in the Scenes of Crime Unit, making Belize the only country in Central America and the Caribbean to have that many Crime Scene Investigators certified by IAI. The IAI is the world’s oldest and largest professional body for forensic science practitioners. This remarkable achievement is a firm testament to our Public Officers’ capacity and commitment to professional development in Forensic Sciences in Belize. Among its cadre of forensic experts are professionals who are internationally certified in different disciplines, which play a crucial role in ensuring that Belize’s forensic experts meet established international standards and contribute to raising the overall quality of forensic science services for the criminal justice system.

This achievement results from years of efforts by the NFSS on continuous quality improvement projects in close collaboration with U.S. Government counterpart agencies and other stakeholders. With greater reliance on forensic evidence and less reliance on eyewitness testimony, Belize’s Justice System will continue to experience an increase in the deterrence against criminal activity due to sound convictions based on forensic evidence. The Belizean Public Officers employed at the NFSS who have attained this international certification are Mr. Jiro Sosa, Mr. Filiberto Pot, Mr. Antonio Manzanero, and Mr. Jeffery Santos.

In commemorating this achievement by the Scenes of Crime Unit, Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, Hon. Karrem Musa, said, “This is a great accomplishment for the National Forensic Science Service and, by extension, the Government of Belize in strengthening the criminal justice system. These men took on the feat of embracing the rigorous challenge and, in doing so, have placed Belize ahead of our neighboring Central American and Caribbean sister states in achieving IAI Certification. We extend a hearty congratulations to the successful public officers, and at the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, we look forward to supporting more of our men and women in becoming equally certified.”

