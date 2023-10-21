InfoSegura Project Continues to Support Citizen Security in Belize through the implementation of a Pilot Project to Map Liquor Licensed Establishments and Community Assets in the City of Belmopan

On October 19, 2023, a ceremony marking the close out a pilot project to enhance Belize’s surveillance and operational awareness to combat human trafficking, through inter-agency collaboration and coordination using geospatial technology and innovation in the City of Belmopan, was held at the Bull Frog Restaurant in Belmopan.

This initiative is a part of the Evidence-based Information Management for Citizen Security in Central America and the Dominican Republic Project” (also known as the InfoSegura Project), the first regional strategic partnership of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has been central to enhancing the capacities at key institutions ensuring the security of Belize’s citizens over the past decade.

In her remarks, Ms. Tanya Santos, CEO Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, expressed that “to truly address human trafficking we are to pay attention not only to awareness but the prevention of human trafficking. This mapping exercise will empower law enforcement and victim’s services to identify those communities at high risk of human trafficking and identify ways to reduce the intended exploitation of vulnerable persons.”

Ms. Amilin Mendez, Programme Analyst, Inclusive Growth and Digitization, UNDP emphasized the importance of supporting the Government of Belize in addressing human trafficking in persons especially women and children as the country continues to build their capacity to develop data driven strategy plans and policies to improve citizen security in Belize.

Mr. Clifford King, Director of Local Government, expressed gratitude towards USAID, UNDP, and the other Government agencies, as a project of this scope has benefits that are far reaching for municipalities. He expressed a desire for this project to be implemented across Belize to see the far-reaching positive effects for the protection of Belizeans and foreigners.

The mapping of the Belize’s Capital City has afforded new angles to protect and obtain justice for persons most vulnerable to traffickers, those that are still victims and those that are survivors.

