Laboratory Information Management System Launches to Support Citizen Security in Belize

Joint Press Release – Belize City, Belize – April 12, 2024 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries launched the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) as a fully functional management system for the Forensic Laboratory of the National Forensic Science Service (NFSS) to support citizen security in Belize. This is an initiative of the InfoSegura project, which helps institutions in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic in designing and implementing evidence-based citizen security policies.

The LIMS will support the NFSS to acquire and develop other information management systems that can feed into the Intelligence Architecture and strengthen the interagency sharing mechanism for a more comprehensive capture of multi-dimensional data.

“It was just one year ago in April 2023 when we invited you to the project launch for this modernized LIMS, and I am happy to say that we have come full circle in completing this initiative which was made possible via the InfoSegura Project,” commented Hon. Kareem Musa, Minister of the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries. “This LIMS will allow the Forensics Department to improve its workflows and coordination with stakeholders since records have been digitized and processes digitalized. I look forward to the contribution this system will make towards data-informed public policymaking and decision-making for the betterment of our criminal justice system.”

Through the initial year of installation and implementation, approximately 30,000 legacy cases have already been migrated from the old database and about 300 police officers countrywide have been trained on accessing and using the LIMS. In addition, 512 new cases have been entered and received from law enforcement officers.

“Having timely, reliable, and relevant information on citizen security moves governments and institutions to the digitization and allows them to better implement effective policies that reduce violence and insecurity in countries like Belize,” said Ian King, UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative. “Similarly, as we aim to implement and achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this initiative allows us to move forward on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 seeking to promote just, peaceful and inclusive societies and SDG 5 seeking to target the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls by enhancing access to justice through a comprehensive Information and Communication Technology framework.”

“LIMS fulfils a key objective of the Belize Crime Observatory’s strategy. This inauguration marks a milestone in the robust and growing U.S.-Belize partnership focused on enhancing citizen security and access to justice for Belizeans,” said U.S. Ambassador to Belize, Michelle Kwan.