Ministry of Home Affairs Procures Vehicles for Belize Police Department

Belmopan, May 10, 2024. The Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries procured eight double-cab 4×4 Isuzu D-Max vehicles as a component of a concerted effort to strengthen its security force fleet. The vehicles were handed over to the Belize Police Department.

An important advancement toward increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness, the vehicles come at a crucial period for the Department. They will aid the Crime Investigation Branch in conducting essential tasks such as crime scene visits, patrols, and other duties related to public safety and security across the country. The vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art features and designed to withstand extreme conditions, are expected to greatly improve the Department’s mobility and response capabilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries recognizes the importance of providing the Police Department with the resources necessary to adequately carry out their duties. Therefore, this fleet of vehicles represents a tangible commitment to empowering the Department in its mission to protect communities and combat crime. The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing continued support and resources, ensuring they remain at the forefront of safeguarding Belizean communities.