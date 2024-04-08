Amnesty Program completion date set for September 2024

JOINT PRESS RELEASE – Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, Blue Economy, and Civil Aviation and Immigration, and the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government – April 2, 2024 – Stakeholders are reminded that the valid “white” Amnesty Program receipt issued by the Ministry of Immigration is a legal document entitling migrants to (1) remain in Belize and (2) to work in Belize until a final decision is made on their application. The Nationality and Passports Department continues to deliberate on amnesty applications. The new forecasted date of completion is 30th September 2024.

Additionally, the Ministry informs the public on the following:

1. Applications for 12,765 migrants from 32 countries are being vetted in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries.

2. The Belmopan Amnesty Office at #14 Orchid Garden Street remains open for processing applications.

3. Applicants will be notified when a decision is made on their application. Applicants can view a real-time update on applications via the online status check tool on the official immigration website (www.immigration.gov.bz) or by contacting the Belmopan Amnesty Office at telephone numbers 822-4913, 822-4914, 822-4915 or WhatsApp number 614-3674 or emailing to [email protected].

The Government of Belize reiterates that the Amnesty Program is being implemented for the following purposes:

1. National Security

2. Managing Migration

3. Economic Development

4. Humanitarian Assistance