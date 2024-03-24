Ministry of Human Development Names New Director of the Office of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs

Press Release, Belmopan, March 22, 2024. The Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Requena as the Director of the Office of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. Mr. Requena joined the Ministry on March 18, after a transparent recruitment process.

Mr. Requena has a deep-rooted connection to indigenous communities. He was born and raised in a Maya community and brings firsthand experience and understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by indigenous populations.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Requena served as a teacher at Julian Cho Technical High School for 16 years. Furthermore, he worked as the Community Outreach and Livelihoods Director of the Ya’axché Conservation Trust in the Toledo District.

As Director, Mr. Requena will be involved in the work of the Office of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs at the Ministry and with both Maya and Garifuna communities.