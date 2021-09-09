MOHW Receives Donation of Oxygen Concentrators from Taiwan













On September 8, 2021, the Ministry of Health & Wellness received a donation of 50 oxygen concentrators from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Commenting on the donation, Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Health & Wellness, said, “Many countries around the world continue to struggle in their efforts to tackle the pandemic. Taiwan continues to demonstrate its goodwill and alliance to the people and Government of Belize.” The minister noted that the donation is a demonstration of the continued friendship shared between the two nations for the last 32 years.

H.E. David Kuan-Chou Chien, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), said that the donation “also makes good on the commitment made by Taiwan’s President, H.E. Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen, that Taiwan can help and is helping its allies.” Ambassador Chien also reiterated his commitment, on behalf of the Republic of China (Taiwan), to continue to support Belize throughout this pandemic.

The donation of the oxygen concentrators will be distributed across Belize’s health regions to assist in the care of COVID-19 patients with low blood oxygen levels.































