Belize Celebrates World Malaria Day

On this World Malaria Day, it is with a collective sense of accomplishment that the Ministry of Health & Wellness shares that it has written to the Director General of the WHO to initiate the process of certification of malaria elimination. Certification of malaria elimination is granted by WHO when a country has proven beyond reasonable doubt that there is no local case or chain of transmission for at least three consecutive years. Between 2010 and 2021, Belize achieved a 100% reduction in local malaria cases (150 cases to zero cases), with its last case reported in December 2018. The focus is now on the prevention of the reintroduction of the disease through early detection and prompt treatment along with good coverage of preventive measures such as mosquito nets distribution and indoor residual spraying (IRS) to maintain zero local cases even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.