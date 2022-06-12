Minister of Constitutional and Political Reform Meets with UNDP Representative

On June 9th, 2022, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, met with Mrs. Denise Antonio, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Belize.



During the meeting, Minister Usher and Mrs. Antonio discussed the newly created Good Governance Unit and how UNDP can actively support the growth and development of the unit, especially with the recent creation of the People’s Constitutional Committee.

Over the last 40 years, UNDP has been active in supporting the people and Government of Belize in the pursuit of national development goals and objectives. Mrs. Antonio assured the minister that this support would continue.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS